Police ID 68-year-old driver killed in Chesterfield wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the 68-year-old driver killed in a wreck in Chesterfield County Wednesday evening

Officers were called around about 7:40 p.m. to the fatal crash in the 6600 block of Moseley Road, Sgt. Rouze with Chesterfield Police's Special Operations Division said.

"The driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on Moseley Road when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree," Rouze said.

The driver, Herman Newcomb of the 5600 block of Moseley Road, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

"Police continue their investigation into this crash," Rouze wrote.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.