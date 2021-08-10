Watch
Richmond Police identify victim in East Belt Boulevard homicide

Police identify victim in East Belt Boulevard homicide
Posted at 5:06 PM, Aug 10, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim in a homicide last Friday on East Belt Boulevard.

The victim has been identified by police as Herbert Thompson, Jr., 20, of Richmond.

On August 6 around 6:13 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1700 block of East Belt Boulevard for a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim involved in the shooting was an adult female who was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

