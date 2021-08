RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed and two hurt in a shooting at a South Richmond tow yard, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded to Grab N Go Towing and Recovery along the 1700 block of E Belt Blvd at about 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Police have not yet released information about the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.