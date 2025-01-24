Richmond remembers Henry Marsh: 'He was the heart of Richmond'

RICHMOND, Va. — Henry Marsh, a longtime Virginia lawmaker and first Black mayor of Richmond, has died.

Marsh, 91, served Richmond as a senator in the Virginia General Assembly from 1992 thru 2014. He previously served as Richmond mayor from 1977 to 1982.

"My heart is heavy with grief and full of gratitude that I had the chance to know Henry Marsh—a truly exceptional person. A born-and-raised Richmonder who become active in the civil rights movement before he even graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School, Henry never waited even for a moment to do all he could to serve and improve his community," Sen. Tim Kaine (D - Virginia) said.

STEVE HELBER/ASSOCIATED PRESS Virginia Lt. Gov Tim Kaine, second from right, shakes the hand of state Sen. Henry Marsh D-Richmond, right as they honor co-chairman of The National Brown vs. Board of Education 50th Anniversary Commission, Brian Jones, second from left, and Rev. Benjamin Robertson, of Richmond's Cedar Street Baptist Church, on the floor of the Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 15, 2004.

"After he graduated from Virginia Union University, earned a law degree from Howard University, and answered the call to serve in the United States Army, he returned home to work as a civil rights lawyer—tackling crucial cases relating to desegregation and equality in employment. He then made history as Richmond’s first African American mayor," Kaine continued. "As a former mayor myself, I know how tough that job is and have the deepest appreciation and admiration for how well he did it. And he didn’t stop there—he went on to serve in the Virginia Senate and later as a commissioner of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Any single one of Henry’s accomplishments would be enough cause to be proud, but he never stopped looking for new opportunities to serve. I’m honored to have called him a friend and mentor and would never have been elected to any office if it weren’t for him. I will be praying for his family and all who knew and loved him."

Watch: Celebrating the life of Henry Marsh

Black History Month: Henry Marsh

In 2020, the Richmond School Board voted to change the name of George Mason Elementary to Henry L. Marsh Elementary.

"Henry Marsh was more than a leader; he was the heart of Richmond—a towering figure among civil rights activists and a steadfast advocate for change," NAACP president JJ Minor III, said in a statement. "His life’s work serves as a powerful reminder of what courage and determination can achieve. Though he is gone from our sight, his legacy endures. His footsteps are indelibly etched in the sands of time, and his contributions will forever shape the fabric of Richmond and beyond."

"Senator Marsh was a trailblazer and a champion for the City of Richmond, as well as for civil rights across the Commonwealth of Virginia," Congressman Bobby Scott said. "While he is widely recognized for making history as the first Black American elected Mayor of Richmond, he should also be remembered for his relentless advocacy for the city and his efforts to transform and revitalize it."

