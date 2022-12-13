Second man arrested for fatal shooting in Henrico Walmart parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A second person was taken into custody on Tuesday for their alleged role in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot last month.

Henrico Police said 23-year-old Ja’Corey M. Coleman of Richmond was identified as a second suspect during their investigation. He has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Coleman turned himself into the Henrico County Jail without incident, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting on the night of Nov. 29 that left Durell Brown Jr dead at a Walmart near Parham and Quioccasin Road across from Regency Square.

Police arrested 18-year-old Javion Peroune two days after the shooting. He was also charged with second degree murder and use of firearm during the commission of a felony.

Peroune is still being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting, can call Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829 . You can also submit tips to law enforcement by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submitting them online using the "P3Tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.