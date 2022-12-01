Family remembers teen killed outside Henrico Walmart: 'He was a jokester'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- LaTisha Vaughan said she spoke to her son Durell Brown Jr. the day someone shot and killed the teenager outside of Walmart on Parham Road in Henrico's West End.

"He was going to see his girlfriend and then to the music studio," she said about their last conversation on Tuesday. "He said 'I love you' and gave me a hug. He said he'd be back."

Hours later, Henrico Police came to Vaughan's home to tell her that her son was dead.

Someone shot and killed Brown. Jr., 17, in the parking lot outside the store at the intersection of Parham and Quioccasin roads.

WTVR

"Since the incident occurred, multiple detectives and units within the Henrico County Police Division have been working to investigate this case, following up on leads and tips submitted to our investigators," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an update two days after the shooting. "Based on information collected thus far, investigators have determined this shooting appears to

have been an isolated incident."

Vaughan said she was unaware of any reason why someone would shoot Brown Jr., but heard from others that he was set up.

Henrico Police have not yet commented on a possible motive.

Brown. Jr. attended Laburnum Elementary, Wilder Middler, and Henrico High School where began the school year as a junior.

Vaughan said she recently enrolled Brown. Jr. in an online school to finish his high school education.

Provided to WTVR Durell Brown. Jr.

"He was a jokester. He loved to joke around," she said. "He loved being with family and close friends. He was an aspiring barber and trying to break into the rap and hip-hop genre," she said.

Vaughan said she became Brown Jr.'s mother when his birth mother and father determined they could not properly care for their baby boy.

Vaughan's brother was Brown Jr.'s birth father.

"Durell was into everything," Vaughan said about the child she raised. "He wanted to try everything. He tried to do the same things the older kids would do. He was very active. He loved to play basketball and football."

Brown Jr.'s favorite athletes include Kobe Bryant, Michael Strahan, and wrestlers Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle.

"He was a sports fanatic," Vaughan said.

Provided to WTVR

Vaughan said she did not talk to her son after he left the house the night he was killed.

"I called him 10 times after I heard about the shooting. I wanted to call and check on him. He never picked up his phone," she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Detective Henry at 804-501-4829.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.