Teenage suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old Henrico student

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Henrico student.

On Tuesday night just after 7 p.m., Henrico Police were called to the Walmart located near Parham and Quioccasin Road across from Regency Square.

A teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Durell Brown Jr.

On Thursday afternoon, Henrico Police took 18-year-old Javion Peroune into custody. Police said Peroune was developed as a suspect and later turned himself into police headquarters.

Peroune is charged with homicide and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. At this time, he is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are still seeking information from known witnesses in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829. Anyone may submit tips to law enforcement by calling (804) 780-1000 or submitting them online using the "P3Tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.