Henrico stops trash collection in some neighborhoods after trucks get stuck on icy roads

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County suspended some trash collection services Wednesday due to dangerous icy road conditions.

"Multiple trucks have gotten stuck in the ice on some neighborhood roads this morning, and we want to maintain the safety of residents, their property, and refuse workers," Henrico County Public Works said.

Henrico County Public Works & Public Utilities

The county asked neighbors to leave their trash cans out until further notice, as crews will resume collection as soon as conditions improve. Areas that can be safely serviced will still receive collection Wednesday.

Both the Springfield Road and Charles City Road landfills closed Wednesday due to the weather conditions.

The county said the facilities will reopen when safe to do so but did not provide a specific reopening date.

"Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has been working to complete Monday and Tuesday recycling routes that were delayed by the weather," Henrico DPW advised. "Residents whose recycling was not collected will have it picked up on their next scheduled recycling day."

