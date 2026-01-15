Woman arrested, Henrico police searching for 2 other suspects in connection to death of toddler

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One woman has been arrested and Henrico police are searching for two other suspects in connection to the death of a toddler last summer.

A news release from the Henrico Police Department says officers were called to the 5400 block of Williamsburg Road for a medical emergency on June 3, 2025.

When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl who was unconscious and not breathing. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives worked with Child Protective Services, the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner over the last six months to investigate the case. In September, the medical examiner ruled the toddler's death a homicide due to drug toxicity.

Monday, a Henrico County grand jury issued criminal indictments for Tomeka Nichole Burton, 41, Harvey Joe Turner III, 42, and Jomaya Ciara Hunt, 19, all of Henrico.

Burton and Turner are charged with felony murder, two counts of child abuse, two counts of child endangerment and possession of a schedule I or II drug. Hunt is charged with two counts of child abuse.

Burton was arrested after the grand jury hearing. Police said Turner, shown below, and Hunt are both currently wanted. A photo of Hunt was not provided by police.

WTVR courtesy of Henrico Police

Anyone with information on Hunt's or Turner's whereabouts is asked to call 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube