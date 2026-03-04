Henrico students take over county board room for Student Government Day: 'Such a unique perspective'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Sixty-five high school students from across Henrico County took over the county board room Wednesday for Student Government Day, a 67-year tradition that gives students a firsthand look at local government.

The mock Board of Supervisors meeting was the culmination of a yearlong shadowing experience in which students from the school division's nine high schools were paired with different county government departments. The session centered on the Richmond Water Crisis, with students presenting perspectives on how to address it.

Victoria Davis, a community engagement coordinator with the Community Henrico Outreach and Engagement Agency, said the program is designed to connect young people with the realities of public service.

"We've been doing this to really take a moment to highlight our young people in the school system and give them a real world experience about what government and public service looks like to them … down to boots on the ground, which is what local government is all about," Davis said.

Throughout the year, students toured county facilities including Jail West, an IT data center and the water treatment plant — a stop added specifically because of the water crisis focus.

Deep Run High School senior Megan Liner said she handled public relations for the mock meeting and found the experience valuable.

"It gives you such a unique perspective that I otherwise would not have had," Liner said.

Liner said working through the water crisis scenario broadened her understanding of how local government responds to community challenges.

"Hearing different perspectives was definitely very eye-opening and definitely contributed to helping combat the water crisis and ensuring that it doesn't happen again," Liner said.

Davis said Student Government Day is about preparing young people to take on real problems.

"Our student leaders are leader of today and they are ready to take full action and our ready to take responsibly to be boots on the ground to support our neighbors, our residents our community," Davis said.

Liner echoed that sentiment.

"Our generation is motivated," Line said. "We are prepared to combat these problems, and we are prepared to work hard to do whatever it takes to fix them."

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.