'This summer seems like the heat was turned up,' grandmother says at Henrico Spray Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Spray Park is bringing some much-needed relief to residents from feels-like temperatures that could top 110° on Friday.

For Richmond native Brenda Jeffers, the temperature is nothing new — but she said there’s a noticeable difference.

“This summer seems like the heat was turned up maybe four notches, and it’s lasting with no rain. Whereas before we’d get a couple of hot days,” she said.

Today's Forecast Excessive Heat Warning: Feels-like temps 105° to 112° The Weather Authority

Now a Henrico resident, she tends to outdoor plants that adorn her yards. However, they haven’t fared so well in the recent extreme heat.

"I’m watering them and they’re still dying because of the heat and the direct sunlight,” she said.

She brings her 4-year-old granddaughter, Brielle, to the splash pad to cool off and meet other kids doing the same.

“[It’s] very hot,” said five-year-old Tristan Harvey.

For him, today’s trip to the splash pad wasn’t his only plan; he’s celebrating his birthday by going to more than one water park around. He says the parks “keep [him] cool.”

While the splash pad is a great place for fun and games, these high temperatures are no joke. The state’s emergency agency says extreme heat results in the highest number of annual deaths out of any weather-related hazards. They say to drink lots of water, stay in the air conditioning, and wear loose-fitted clothing.

Jeffers advice?

“Stay inside, stay hydrated, and get plenty of rest, because we need rest from the heat.”

Safety officials say older adults and young kids are at the highest risk. They recommend looking out for signs of heat-related illness, such as cramps, exhaustion, and dizziness.

