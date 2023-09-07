More Henrico schools adopted strict rules for who can attend high school football games

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More Henrico County high schools have adopted new strict rules for who can attend high school football games in an effort to allay security concerns.

One day after Hermitage High School announced new safety procedures ahead of Thursday's home opener, Highland Springs High School announced similar football game rule changes.

The big changes include no one under 18 years old being allowed at the game without an adult and game tickets must be purchased online and will not be sold after Noon the day before each game.

"After an increase in fights and disruptions by fans at recent sporting events, we are making the following changes beginning with [Thursday's] football game vs. Varina and at all subsequent home football games," a letter from Hermitage High School's principal to the community read. "The expectation is that all students will behave in a manner that upholds the standards we hold ourselves and one another to every day at Hermitage High School. Students who violate the Code of Student Conduct will face disciplinary action. Working together, we can help ensure that athletic events and all after-school activities are safe and enjoyable experiences for our students, families, and guests."

Both schools implemented the new rules following "disruptions" at the schools.

While Dr. Thomas Ferrell, Jr., Director of High Schools in Henrico County, would not go into detail about those disruptions, he said county school leaders support the principals' decisions.

"At the [previous] Hermitage game, the only home game they've had so far, we did have some incidences where there was quite a disruption from underage unaccompanied students at the game," Ferrell said. "I believe some things occurred at Highland Springs with, again, underage unaccompanied youth at that football game last week. This is why the principal also implemented similar measures to ensure that students who come to a game, who are under age, are accompanied by an adult.

"We evaluate our safety measures on our school campuses at athletic events, almost daily, because safety is a high priority for Henrico County Public Schools," Ferrell continued. "And when we feel like there's a need to support our administrators with decisions that they have to make. We support those administrators."

Henrico County parents and high school football fans, who agreed to speak with CBS 6, voiced their opinions of the changes.

"We can actually enjoy a football game instead of having to look over our shoulders worrying about what's going on with these kids fighting and got to worry about shooting," one parent told CBS 6. "It's going to be a peaceful football game."

"I think it is beautiful [and] something that's needed to be done in and around the area," another parent said. "It's sad for the kids that can't come to the game and sit down and watch the game, but it's something that had to be done."

Here are the rules:

Before the game



Tickets must be purchased online and will not be sold after 12 p.m. the day before each game.

Attendees younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult and enter through two clearly identified gates.

Adults supervising minors must present a picture ID, with a date of birth. If the picture ID does not match the name used to purchase a ticket via GoFans, guests will not be allowed to enter the game and a refund will be issued.

At no point, before, during, or after the game, will loitering be permitted in front of the stadium, near the field, or in the parking lot. Those who loiter will be asked to leave the premises.

During the game

Minors must remain under the supervision of the adult who accompanied them to the game.

Adults who accompany a minor are responsible for the behavior of the student they are supervising.

Concessions will close at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

After the game



At the conclusion of the game, all guests must exit the premises immediately.

Loitering is not permitted in or near the parking lot.

