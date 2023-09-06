Fan fights prompt Hermitage to change high school football game rules

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Anyone under 18 won't be allowed to attend Hermitage High School football games without an adult for the remainder of the season, Hermitage principal Dr. Michael A. Jackson wrote in a letter to the community.

"After an increase in fights and disruptions by fans at recent sporting events, we are making the following changes beginning with [Thursday's] football game vs. Varina and at all subsequent home football games," the letter read. "The expectation is that all students will behave in a manner that upholds the standards we hold ourselves and one another to every day at Hermitage High School. Students who violate the Code of Student Conduct will face disciplinary action. Working together, we can help ensure that athletic events and all after-school activities are safe and enjoyable experiences for our students, families, and guests."

Here are the changes:

Before the game



Tickets must be purchased online and will not be sold after 12 p.m. the day before each game.

Attendees younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult and enter through two clearly identified gates.

Adults supervising minors must present a picture ID, with a date of birth. If the picture ID does not match the name used to purchase a ticket via GoFans, guests will not be allowed to enter the game and a refund will be issued.

At no point, before, during, or after the game, will loitering be permitted in front of the stadium, near the field, or in the parking lot. Those who loiter will be asked to leave the premises.

During the game



Minors must remain under the supervision of the adult who accompanied them to the game.

Adults who accompany a minor are responsible for the behavior of the student they are supervising.

Concessions will close at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

After the game



At the conclusion of the game, all guests must exit the premises immediately.

Loitering is not permitted in or near the parking lot.

