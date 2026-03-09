Henrico Schools announces calendar update due to Virginia special election

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) has announced a calendar update due to Virginia's upcoming special election.

Because several dozen Henrico schools are used as polling places, HCPS will be closed on Tuesday, April 21.

"Unlike times of inclement weather, the Virginia Code does not recognize remote learning to offset instructional time lost due to election day closures," the school system said.

Because of the April 21 closure, HCPS will convert the planned early dismissal day on Thursday, March 19, to a full day of learning.

If any additonal snow days or emergency closures are required this school year, HCPS will use remote learning to make up for lost time.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.