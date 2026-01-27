Plow driver updates Henrico's snow removal progress: 'Neighborhoods are real bad'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County officials say primary roads are in good shape and most secondary roads are drivable, but thick ice and packed snow continue to slow progress in neighborhoods following Sunday’s winter weather.

Crews are working in difficult conditions where hard‑packed snow and ice must be broken up and pushed aside, a process county officials say moves much slower than clearing powdery snow.

Snow plow driver Kris Norrell with Henrico's Department of Public Works said crews are working 12‑hour shifts, with one team running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and another overnight.

"We got a lot going on. It’s been real busy,” Norrell said in a video produced by Henrico County. “Neighborhoods are real bad. But hopefully we’ll get a little more sun, get a little temperature go up… soften this stuff up, makes it a lot easier.”

Norrell said compacted ice has challenged plow operators.

"The plow just continues to just fold over, because it’s just ice,” Norrell said. “I just have to let it fold, but as I do it, I just back up and start over again and I go down to low gear.”

He said the most effective approach is to break up the rough surface and then return later with salt to help melt the remaining ice.

"There’s nothing we can do to rush it," he said.

Henrico continues to coordinate with fire and police to ensure emergency responders can reach those in need and has urged drivers to stay off the roads when possible, noting that traffic slows snow‑removal operations.

Schools were closed Monday, Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday this week because of the conditions.

“As of right now we’re just doing the best we can,” Norrell said. “Best thing people can do is just stay off the roads, let us get the roads clear… I’m definitely ready for some warm weather.”

