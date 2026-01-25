Henrico Police: Don't walk in roads during ice storm

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are urging people to avoid walking in roadways as freezing rain and ice conditions continue through the night.

Police said they have seen numerous people walking in streets to avoid snow banks left by the snowstorm. However, they are strongly discouraging this practice.

"PLEASE AVOID DOING THIS," police said in a statement posted on social media.

While police said they understand people wanting to avoid deep snow, they emphasized walking in snow banks is much safer than walking in roadways where drivers may have difficulty stopping on icy surfaces.

The warning comes as freezing rain and ice conditions are expected to persist through much of the night, creating hazardous conditions for all.

Police had already encouraged drivers to stay off the roads due to the dangerous weather conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.