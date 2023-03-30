Henrico Police investigate triple shooting and crash at Glen Allen apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Three people are fighting for their lives after a shooting incident at an apartment complex in the Glen Allen area early Thursday morning.

Henrico Police said they responded to the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, just off of Virginia Center Parkway, around 1:30 a.m.

Three victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they continue to investigate this shooting incident spanning across the apartment property, which also involves a crash on the property.

Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. Tips may also be sent to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.