Henrico Police escort Officer Trey Sutton's body to church for public viewing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A somber scene in Richmond on Tuesday as the body of Henrico County Officer Trey Sutton was escorted to the church where his viewing and memorial service will be held.

Officer Sutton’s body was escorted from Bliley’s Funeral Home by members of the Henrico County Police Honor Guard.

WTVR

The 24-year-old rookie officer was killed in the line of duty in a car crash on March 31.

Sutton’s family and loved ones gathered to watch as his casket was placed in the hearse.

His viewing at Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Midlothian is open to the public until 8 p.m.

His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning and will stream on WTVR.com.