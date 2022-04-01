Fiancée of Henrico officer killed remembers him as having a 'quick humor', 'selfless demeanor'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Trey Sutton graduated from the police academy last month.

His next life goal was to get married. The big day was set for less than three months away on June 11. His fiancée Zoe Pierson is now heartbroken, dealing with an unexpected loss.

Photo shared with WTVR

She shared the following statement following his tragic death:

The saying goes, you fall in love three times in life. The first love, the hard love and the unexpected love. Trey was all three for me. Our relationship started unexpectedly but we were lucky enough to be each other's first love at the same time. It was giddy and intoxicating but the hard love brings pain and hard lessons and our journey had a fair share of teachable moments. I don't want the remembrance of Trey to be of pain but of his quick humor, caring and selfless demeanor and the immense love he never failed to give.

Sutton was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. Police said he was driving a Henrico Police cruiser at the time of his death.

When he turned west on Wilkinson Road, a truck driver on Chamberlayne Avenue drove into the intersection, hitting the car.

His field training officer who was in the back seat and an arrested suspect were also in the car at the time of the crash. Both are now facing life-threatening injuries.

"We are cops who take care of cops. We take care of each other, provide financial assistance where needed. We help with medical bills," Ray Clemons, the president of Henrico Police's Fraternal Order of Police, said.

Clemons said Sutton joined last month and he's due some membership benefits. Most importantly, his family and soon-to-be family like his fiancée Zoe have officers to lean on in what will be days, months and years of grief and uncertainty.

Henrico Division of Police Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton



"Anything the family needs, call me. We will make resources available to them," Clemons said.

The FOP raises funds for several different charities, including in line of duty deaths.

Donations can be made here.