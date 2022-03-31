Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton dies after cruiser crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police officer Trey Marshall Sutton has died following a Wednesday night crash in Henrico County, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Sutton, 24, of Chesterfield County, was still in training having just graduated from the basic police academy in February 2022, according to Henrico Police.

Henrico Division of Police Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton



Sutton's field training officer, identified during Thursday's press conference as Greg Petrohovich, remained hospitalized with injuries that were considered to be critical and potentially life-threatening. He has been with the department since 2014.

Sutton was driving his partner and a person who was in police custody on Wilkinson Road on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m. when a truck driver on Chamberlayne Avenue drove into the intersection and hit the police cruiser, police said.

The third person in the police cruiser was also rushed to the hospital with critical and potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A fourth person injured in the crash has been released from the hospital, police added.

The crash remains under investigation.

"This is a tragedy for everyone, and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said. "God bless Officer Sutton for his chosen profession - law enforcement and commitment to Henrico County. Sutton was a well-respected member of his recent academy class."

During the press conference, Henrico Police Chief Eric English said Sutton was excited to be an officer and proud to wear their uniform. "I know he was doing what he wanted to do," he said, holding back tears.

This is a developing story