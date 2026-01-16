Henrico officials warn residents about ICE agents spotted in Short Pump, West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico residents in the Three Chopt District have reported sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the area, according to Three Chopt District supervisor Misty Roundtree.

Residents in Western Henrico spotted ICE agents gathered in the parking lot of the Short Pump Town Center and saw trucks driving down West Broad Street, as well as a vehicle on Parham Road during late morning on Friday, said Roundtree. ICE activity also was spotted along Mayland Drive near J.R. Tucker High School, according to a social media post by the Henrico Democratic Party.

Henrico Police does not have a memorandum of understanding or any other type of collaboration with ICE, Henrico Police Chief Eric English said earlier this week. HPD will not be assisting ICE in any of its operations, English said. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube