What started as a mental health call in Henrico ended with a man going to the hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- What started as a mental health call ended with a man injured in a situation that involved one Henrico County Police Officer firing their gun and another using their TASER on him, according to Henrico Police.

A 911 call led police to the 5300 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, near Azalea Avenue, just after midnight on Friday morning.

"Henrico Police arrived on the scene with a single vehicle off the roadway. Soon after their arrival, there was an altercation between the officers and the male," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "One officer discharged their firearm during the incident, and another discharged their TASER, but no one was injured as a result of the gunfire."

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

"The officer involved in the incident will be placed on paid administrative assignment pending an investigation, which is standard protocol anytime an officer discharges their weapon," the Henrico Police spokesperson's email continued. "Henrico Police remain on the scene processing and are in the early stages of the overall investigation."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.