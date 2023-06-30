Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico family believes boy they let stay with them killed their son: 'Muggy meant the world to us'

Family remembers teen shot and killed in Henrico
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 07:23:49-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Trauma has taken over the lives of 16-year-old Highland Spring student's, Markell "Muggy" Holt's, family.

The family shared stories about the love they have for their teenager and memories they wish they could get back. But they also talked about the traumatic way they believe he was murdered.

“He befriended someone he thought was for him,” said Muggy's mom, Tenita Holt.

Markell Muggy Holt

Tenita said the family let a friend of Muggy's stay over the night his murder happened. She said she wanted the kids to be in a safe home, no matter what they were going through.

She said she told her son that his friend had to be out early in the morning because they had to go his grandfather's funeral the next day. But around midnight as the family was asleep in their apartment, they woke up to the sound of a single gunshot.

When they ran out of their rooms, they saw the their front door wide open and then found Muggy shot dead in his room, according to Tenita.

“I opened my door to someone coming into my house and murdered my child.. walking past my bedroom and not asking for help… walking past my room.. not ask for help… and not scream for help,” she said.

Police said they have arrested one teen and charged him with having a gun underage. They said more charges could be forthcoming.

Tenita called the act cold-hearted.

The family is now left remembering their son who loved football, music and video games and was always there to help his family.

“Muggy meant the world to us. He will forever be in our soul, our thoughts, our prayers," said his grandmother. “I wish I could tell him I loved him one more time."

Markell Muggy Holt Grandmother.jpg

The family will hold a funeral on Monday. To help with expenses, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone