Henrico leaders are looking for solutions to combat an increase in teen gun violence

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Community leaders in Henrico are working to combat an increase in youth violence seen county-wide, according to Henrico Division of Police Chief Eric English.

English said the county is seeing an increase in gun violence among their younger citizens than in years past.

Henrico Police spent Wednesday afternoon going directly to one of the communities impacted by the youth gun violence Audubon Apartment Complex.

Over the last month, one teen was killed and three others were shot at the complex, according to the department. Police said that two of the 13 homicides the county has seen this year have been kids.

“We have seen a lot of youth reeking havoc on this community,” English said.

English believes community walks, going to door, are needed. The department is planning to do this around all districts within the county.

WTVR

“This is going to be really good for us to engage with the community and be able to address some of the issues to make the community safer,” he said.

English stated data shows that young citizens are getting guns by stealing them out of cars or buying guns that are made online. He also said kids are not able to resolve conflict without pulling out a gun.

One of his solutions is working with parents to encourage them to do their part. He wants them to be involved, check their social media and monitor what they are bringing in and out of the house.

Henrico County Board of Supervisor Tyronne Nelson also joined police on the walk. He said he wanted to help nip the violence this specific community is seeing as soon as possible.

He believes walks like these are needed to pour into kids and the community as a whole.

“It’s about building relationships. Listen, the police are here to protect and serve. Not to lock you up but to make sure you can play outside and be safe,” Nelson added.

Anthony Jones who lost his cousin to violence in that neighborhood this month is also trying to be part of the solution through the Redirect Foundation. He believes it’s easier for a teenage kids to get a gun than to get an education.

“We as a society should have a problem with that,” Jones said.

He believes it will take everyone coming together to create the change.

“it’s time to stop being part of the problem and be part of the solution and with being part of the solution we must as a community learn to treat one another,” he shared