Henrico Police still searching for driver who fatally hit woman on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are still searching for the driver responsible for fatally hitting a woman on Mechanicsville Turnpike two weeks ago.

The victim has now been identified as 51-year-old Latanya Cousins of Richmond.

On Sept. 5, Henrico Police said the woman was attempting to cross the road near Crump Street around 11 p.m. when someone driving in the westbound lanes hit her with their car and fled the scene, running through a red light at Magnolia Street.

Henrico Police and Henrico Fire arrived shortly after the incident and transported Cousins to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Due to the extent of her injuries, they were not able to identify her at first.

Cousins later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Surveillance video provided by an area business caught the incident on camera. Police said the video shows the victim being struck on the front passenger side of the vehicle, knocking the victim into the air and then coming to rest in the westbound turn lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

