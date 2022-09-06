Henrico Police investigate hit-and-run on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run on Mechanicsville Turnpike that left a woman injured Monday night.

Henrico Police received an emergency call for a vehicle crash around 11 p.m. that happened in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Bloom Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an injured woman lying in the west bound lanes. Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police got there. Any witnesses can contact Henrico County Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000 to provide any additional information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

