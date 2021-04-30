Henrico Food Network champ fundraises to support India amid COVID spike

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Henrico woman who was just crowned as the winner of a Food Network show is now using her fame to support those struggling with COVID-19 in India.

Keya Wingfield was crowned the winner of Food Network's Spring Baking Championship earlier this week.

Wingfield, the owner of Keya and Co., currently lives in Richmond but was born and raised in India where the coronavirus has hit people especially hard, especially in recent weeks.

"There are people losing lives every single day," Wingfield said. "People are gasping for air to breathe. There is no oxygen left anywhere, there are no hospital beds left anywhere."

To support those in need, she is holding a bake sale to support those suffering.

"I do have family and friends back in India right now," Wingfield said. "There are some that are very fortunate who have been vaccinated and are not affected right now. But then there are a few who are losing friends, acquaintances, coworkers, whole families are being wiped out."

The bake sale will be held on Sunday between noon and 3 p.m. at her studio at 3310-K on Rosedale Avenue. She has also set up a Venmo account to allow people to directly donate money to foundations that are helping those in India. Donations can be sent to the Venmo handle KEYA2021.

All information about the donation efforts can be found on Keya's Instagram.