Self-taught Henrico baker wins Food Network title

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Henrico woman is celebrating after winning a Food Network baking title.

Keya Wingfield is the baker behind Richmond's Keya and Co. The bakery offers a range of treats to meet any appetite and prides itself on being the first to introduce cake pops to Richmond 11 years ago.

The self-taught baker from Bombay, India was introduced to the opportunity of a lifetime when she got a phone call from Hollywood last summer. She had been invited to compete against 10 other established bakers on the Food Network's Spring Baking Championship.

The grand prize promised bragging rights and $25,000.

At the end of the day, Wingfield ended up as the winner of the competition. Despite the tragic loss of her 55-day old son who passed away in March, she was able to power through and win the challenge.

"For the first time ever in my life, I’m going to take ownership for my hard work," Wingfield said in a social media post. "I’ve always been one to deflect my successes out of humility, and while I’ll always be humble, this one time I’m going to celebrate myself for a change!"