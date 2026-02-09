Henrico saw 13% decrease in crime in 2025, fewest homicides in 60 years

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County witnessed only three homicides in 2025, a drop of about 86% from the 22 it recorded the previous year, according to Henrico Police Chief Eric English.

That figure is the lowest number of annual homicides Henrico has seen since 1965, a “truly amazing” feat for the county, said English. Henrico reported one homicide in the Brookland District, one in the Fairfield District, and one in the Varina District last year. Click here to continue reading on henricocitizen.com.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.