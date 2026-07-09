One person pulled from burning vehicle in Henrico crash, police say

HENRICO, Va. — A crash and vehicle fire on Interstate 295 in Henrico County has closed all northbound lanes and two southbound lanes, according to VDOT.

The crash was at mile marker 28 near Route 60. Henrico Police confirmed to CBS 6 that authorities were called around 2:20 a.m., and that the crash involves a vehicle and a semi-truck.

Prior to VSP arriving, the vehicle caught fire and a person was extracted from it, according to Henrico Police.

Traffic is being detoured southbound at exit 28D and northbound at exit 28A.

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