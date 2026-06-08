YWCA Richmond celebrates construction milestone at The Heights for domestic violence survivors

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — YWCA Richmond celebrated a construction milestone Monday at The Heights in Eastern Henrico with a ceremonial beam signing.

The Heights, located on North Airport Drive in Highland Springs, is the first-of-its-kind model community in Virginia designed to provide housing for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The development will offer affordable apartments and on-site support services for survivors and their families. A Sprout School on the property will provide care for 150 children year-round.

Ground clearing at the Heights started several months ago.

YWCA CEO Rupa Murthy said the beam signing is a long time coming for families in need.

"The concept of the Heights is unique as it treats survivors of violence and their housing not just as a stopgap but also a transformational, future-oriented ecosystem that we're building here," Murthy said.

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