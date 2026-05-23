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Wreck closes stretch of Broad Street in Henrico: 'Seek alternate routes'

While there will be dry hours, some showers will be around at times through Monday.
Off and on rain for the holiday weekend
Traffic Road Closed Sign Route 288 Day Generic
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HENIRCO COUNTY, Va. — A wreck has closed a stretch of Broad Street in Henrico County on Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said the busy road is closed near Willard Road, not far from Glenside Drive and Hungary Spring Road.

Crews were called to the intersection around 6:30 a.m., according to Henrico Police's online emergency communications logs.

There has been no word yet if anyone was injured or on the details of the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials warned.

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