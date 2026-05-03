Spirit Airlines is gone. Here's what Richmond 'shocked' travelers need to know

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Spirit Airlines ceased operations Saturday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, 17,000 employees out of work, and Richmond travelers searching for new ways to afford a flight.

Todd Jones, a Richmond resident who relies on Spirit for vacations, said the closure caught him off guard.

"We normally take Spirit when we go down to Ft. Lauderdale and had great experiences on it. I was shocked when I heard something was going on," Jones said.

Jones said the airline's low fares made a real difference when budgeting for vacations, and its sudden disappearance is now putting pressure on flyers who depended on it.

"Definitely going to have to be planning early now to make sure we can catch the good right flight. Plus like you said, it was budget-friendly, which helped a lot when coming out of Richmond and the cost is low," Jones said.

Spirit's primary destinations out of Richmond were Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando. For Richmond travelers, the routes Spirit operated in 2026 are covered by other carriers:



Fort Lauderdale: JetBlue



Orlando: JetBlue, Southwest, Frontier (seasonal) and Allegiant (seasonal via Orlando Sanford)



Jones said the loss of competition is a blow to the region.

"We'd like more variety here and we would like to have more flights coming out of here and it's kind of unfortunate that this has happened," Jones said.

The shutdown came after years of financial struggles. Spirit lost more than $2.5 billion since 2020, and a rescue deal ultimately fell through. In a statement, the airline reflected on its legacy.

"We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our guests for many years to come," the airline said.

Travelers seeking refunds can visit Spirit's restructuring website or email Spirit's claims agent, Epiq, at SpiritAirlinesInfo@epiqglobal.com or call 855-952-6606 (internationally 971-715-2831).

For those stranded in Richmond or elsewhere, several other airlines are offering limited-time deals for travelers who can provide their Spirit confirmation numbers.

Frontier is offering a $199 GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass to support travelers affected by Spirit Airlines’ end of operations.

JetBlue is offering $99 rescue fares, expanding its presence at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, extending its jumpseat agreement for Spirit pilots and flight attendants trying to get home and offer interview opportunities for open roles at JetBlue.

Spirit customers can receive 50% back in rewards points on qualifying flights rebooked with Allegiant. Use the code ALLWAYSTHERE. This is only valid through May 12, 2026.

Southwest is also offering discounts on flights for Spirit customers impacted. Find fares here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.