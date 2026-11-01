HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Voters turned out in large numbers in Henrico this early voting season, with nearly 52,000 residents casting their ballots, the county's top election official said.

Henrico General Registrar Mark Coakley said the county saw almost 52,000 voters between the start of early voting on Sept. 18 and the final day. He said the turnout surprised his office.

"We had over 3,000 voters today. We had 3,000 yesterday and Friday. It's just been a tremendous turnout, and we were not expecting this," Coakley said.

Coakley said voters seem especially driven this November.

"The two officers, the Senate, the congressional, the constitutional amendments — people are really passionate this November about getting out and getting their voices heard," Coakley said.

Many voters said they cast their ballots not just for themselves, but for the people who come after them.

"I wanted to be part of being the change instead of blaming," Henrico voter Preeti Dube said.

Reginia Cropper said she was voting with the future in mind.

"We are actually trying to not only make change for ourselves, but also for the next generation," Cropper said. "I actually think that's very important."

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For some, it was their first time at the polls. McKaylah Beale, a first-time voter, said the process was simple.

"It was super quick and easy. You just go to the front of the line, you go inside and get it done," Beale said.

Beale said she hopes others her age take part.

"This is the future, and I think that is super important," Beale said.

Cropper said seeing young, first-time voters show up meant a lot to her.

"That put a smile on my face," Cropper said. "She actually took the time out to vote."

Henrico sees 'tremendous turnout' as nearly 52,000 vote early in 2026 midterm election

Coakley said the county works to get the next generation involved early, even recruiting high schoolers who aren't old enough to vote yet to help keep the process running smoothly.

"It gets them engaged, it gets them inspired. It gets them to talk to their parents, it gets them to talk to their fellow students who are 18, that they can go ahead and cast their ballots and vote," Coakley said.

Some parents are starting even earlier. Briana Ratliff brought her 8-year-old daughter, Maya, along to watch her vote.

"We all play a role in our community, so having her see this at a young age, I'm hoping, will make an impact on the future in a good way," Ratliff said.

She said getting involved is about more than casting a ballot.

"We have to get involved in the community. We have to go outside. We have to have these strong, important conversations," Ratliff said.