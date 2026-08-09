'Intense' storm damages homes and crushes car in West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Parts of Henrico's West End saw significant storm damage as powerful winds toppled trees across several neighborhoods on Friday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Richmond as well as parts of Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield, Goochland and Powhatan counties through 8:30 p.m.

WTVR

Most of the reported damage was in Tuckahoe. Mary Charlotte, who lives on Sweet Briar Road, said the storm hit suddenly around 7:30 p.m. while her family was eating dinner.

"First it was sort of heavy rain, and then it was this really intense wind shear almost, and intense hail, intense rain, out of nowhere," Charlotte said. "I would say the intense part lasted maybe 10 to 15 minutes."

Two trees fell in her backyard — one stopping just short of the family's screened-in glass porch.

WATCH: Henrico resident describes the storm that toppled trees on Sweet Briar Road

'Out of nowhere': Henrico resident describes the storm that toppled trees on Sweet Briar Road

"My younger brother and I will often be sitting on the porch and we were saying what would have happened if we were sitting on the porch," Charlotte said. "Everyone in our neighborhood seems to be OK despite some property damage, which we feel very fortunate about."

Charlotte described the scene after the storm as unsettling.

"It was very almost apocalyptic feeling," she said. "A lot of other members of our neighborhood and the community were also out walking and they were saying it was almost equivalent to the type of intense winds that you would see in a hurricane."

Along Hollins Road near the University of Richmond, two large trees were ripped from their roots, with one hitting a house. One street over from Sweet Briar Road, a car was crushed and a house was damaged by fallen trees as well. Charlotte said a neighbor's BMW was also crushed by a tree.

'Very almost apocalyptic': Henrico woman describes scene after storm toppled trees

Charlotte noted that recently installed underground power lines helped the neighborhood avoid extended outages.

"We feel very fortunate that we have not lost power," she said. "I remember there was a time when we lost power for over two weeks, so it can be quite challenging."

Henrico County crews were on the scene working to clear debris from roads.

No injuries were reported.

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