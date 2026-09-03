Short Pump Middle School closed Thursday due to heat advisory, high classroom temperatures

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Short Pump Middle School is closed on Thursday due to high temperatures in classrooms amid a Heat Advisory in Central Virginia.
Parents were notified of the closure before 7 a.m. Thursday.
The Heat Advisory, which went into effect on Wednesday, will stay in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Thursday. The heat index will reach a range of 103 to 108 for much of the area.
Parents of Short Pump Middle School students, how is this impacting you? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info to share.
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