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Short Pump Middle School closed Thursday due to heat advisory, high classroom temperatures

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WTVR
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Short Pump Middle School is closed on Thursday due to high temperatures in classrooms amid a Heat Advisory in Central Virginia.

Parents were notified of the closure before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Heat Advisory, which went into effect on Wednesday, will stay in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Thursday. The heat index will reach a range of 103 to 108 for much of the area.

Parents of Short Pump Middle School students, how is this impacting you? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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