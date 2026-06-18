Henrico steps up patrols at Pouncy Tract Park amid vandalism, bikes on pickleball courts

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County is increasing its presence at Pouncy Tract Park on the county's West End following reports of vandalism, littering, large crowds, and bikes on the pickleball courts.

Henrico Recreation and Parks Director John Zannino said the county is aware of the issues and is taking steps to address them.

"We want the community to know that we are aware of some of the issues that are going on, and we believe that providing a little more presence will deter some of the activities," Zannino said.

Henrico County Fights, drugs, and vandalism may prompt changes at Henrico pickleball courts Liana Hardy with Henrico Citizen

Zannino said park hours and sites like Pouncy Tract will not change, but how attendance is monitored will.

"The pickleball courts will still remain lit and on as we have every night, but the other areas of the parks, after dusk, people will be asked to leave if they're not playing pickleball," Zannino said.

The county is also reminding parkgoers to use e-bikes and scooters on designated sidewalks and pathways and not on the pickleball courts to prevent damage.

Parkgoers can expect to see more county recreation and parks employees, as well as Henrico Police, at the parks to help enforce park hours in unlit areas and deter large crowds and acts of vandalism.

Zannino said the county has procedures in place to ban individuals who do not follow the rules, though no one has been banned yet.

"So, if we have individuals who repeatedly do not follow our rules, we do have procedures in place to ban said individuals, we have not had to ban individuals currently," Zannino said. "If they are breaking police rules, police have enforcement measures they can take as well. We hope that it doesn't get to that."

Donna Gwaltney, who plays pickleball at Pouncy Tract Park almost every day, said she loves the park and its 24 pickleball courts, but recent incidents have been souring the experience.

"The county has just done so much. We have 24 courts of pickleball, and there are days that I come out here and you have to wait for a court, and there are days like today where there is hardly anyone out here," Gwaltney said.

Gwaltney said she is frustrated by the lack of respect for the property.

"The vandalism, it's just like, don't come here to do that," Gwaltney said. "Either come here to play pickleball and clean up after yourself."

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