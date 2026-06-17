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Fights, drugs, and vandalism may prompt changes at Henrico pickleball courts

Pouncey Tract Park Pickleball 01.jpg
WTVR
Pouncey Tract Park Pickleball Courts in Short Pump, Va.
Pouncey Tract Park Pickleball 01.jpg
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Pickleball courts littered with beer cans, trash scattered across benches, broken latches on fences that cause the gates to no longer close properly – this is what pickleball players at Pouncey Tract Park see every morning, according to one Henrico resident.

"This has been happening since the new courts originally opened, and it’s gotten worse over time,” the person wrote in an email to the Henrico Citizen. "We find trash on the benches and courts every morning when we go to play. The parking lot is often littered with beer and soda cans."

Three Chopt District supervisor Misty Roundtree said she has heard similar complaints from other parkgoers and has been made aware of more dangerous behavior by Henrico Police.

Most of the problematic behavior has occurred involving “large groups of teens” that frequent the courts at night, she said. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

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