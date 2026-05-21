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New software allows Henrico teachers to see and control student computers in real time

Henrico Schools
WTVR
Henrico Schools
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — In August, Henrico Schools will install new software on students’ school-issued devices that will allow teachers to view what students are actively doing on their screens and what websites a student has opened.

The new software – Securly Classroom – will be a “powerful tool” to help teachers keep students on task during class, said HCPS Director of Technology Brian Maddox. Securly Classroom is an extension of Securly, a digital security program that filters out prohibited websites, which all HCPS students and staff already have downloaded onto their devices. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

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