Henrico neighbors say water leak went unaddressed for over a week: 'Progressively got worse'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Neighbors on Lydell Drive in Henrico say they spent days reporting a water leak they believed was becoming a safety hazard, watching water flow into the street even after reporting the issue to the Department of Public Utilities.

DPU leaders say the issue was a small leak on the water service line. Repairs were made Tuesday afternoon, but families are questioning why it took so long.

Christin McPhetridge, who lives on Lydell Drive, shared video with CBS 6 showing water oozing from the street.

Christin McPhetridge

"It almost looked like a mini river just flowing down the road. It was very active water flow," McPhetridge said.

McPhetridge says the first signs of trouble were on June 28. By the next day, she and her boyfriend had reported what they believed was a water main break to the Department of Public Works. She says after repeated calls to county leaders, water kept flowing down the street, causing the asphalt to soften and crack.

Christin McPhetridge

"The water progressively got worse, the concrete became squishy. I usually park like right here, and when I get out, I would squish onto it," McPhetridge said.

Neighbors feared the constant flow could eventually create a sinkhole or pose a danger to people walking through the neighborhood.

Dustin Conner, another neighbor on Lydell Drive, shared his frustration over what residents say was a lack of communication from the county.

"It was terrible, although it was muddy and everything. It was just really frustrating," Conner said. "I feel like they could have stepped up and done a better job."

McPhetridge reached out to CBS 6 before noon Tuesday. DPU leaders were contacted shortly after and confirmed the repair was on their list for later that day. DPU then sent photos to CBS 6 showing the repairs were completed before 4 p.m.

Henrico DPU

A temporary asphalt patch is currently in place, and DPU leaders say they plan to return Wednesday to install a permanent patch.

When asked about the delay and why repairs weren't made until more than a week later, DPU leaders say crews were responding to other water issues, including widespread low water pressure problems that affected parts of Richmond and Henrico over the July 4 holiday weekend.

McPhetridge pointed out the timing of the leak against the backdrop of county-issued conservation guidance.

"The county issued a voluntary water conservation to conserve water, and that amount of water leaking for that long, that was a lot of water just wasted," McPhetridge said.

Families say they hope changes will be made to improve communication the next time residents report a potential safety concern. DPU leaders say residents can call the main operations hotline at 804-727-8700 to report any concerns.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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