Butterflies, native plants and a new lake walk: Lewis Ginter's $31 million expansion is now open

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden officially opened a $31 million expansion Saturday, nearly doubling the size of its conservatory and adding 7.5 acres of new gardens to its Richmond campus.

The two-year project adds tropical and subtropical houses to the conservatory, including a permanent year-round butterfly house called Butterflies Bloom, where hundreds of butterflies fly freely around visitors on multiple levels. The existing conservatory houses have been converted to Mediterranean and desert climate zones, giving visitors four distinct climate experiences under one roof.

"We have continually seen an increase in visitation and engagement with our programs over the years," Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden President and CEO Brian Trader said. "This expansion enables us to grow our mission by increasing opportunities to bring the community together for enjoyment, learning and connection to the natural world."

Outside, the new gardens surround the conservatory and Wick Lake, which has been expanded to four acres and incorporated into the guest experience. Martha's Way, a new walking trail, encircles the lake and serves as both a living classroom and a stormwater management resource. The outdoor gardens feature a butterfly-shaped meadow, with 70% of plants native to Virginia.

Mary Heather Parch, the garden's chief marketing and experience officer, said the expansion is about more than adding space.

"Connecting people to plants and making sure that we can show them how important it is to serve nature and to recognize the area we live in — this is a great way to connect people to that, and it also affords us many different educational opportunities from little kids all the way up to adults," Parch said.

The expansion also includes an enlarged Kroger Community Kitchen Garden, which will grow produce for regional food bank Feed More. Since 2009, Lewis Ginter has donated more than 75,000 pounds of fresh produce to Feed More, translating to nearly 60,000 healthy meals.

Reynolds Community College's horticulture program is based at Lewis Ginter, adding an academic dimension to the garden's educational mission.

The new paths were designed with accessibility in mind, making it easier for wheelchair users to navigate the expanded grounds. Adult admission to the garden is $24.

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