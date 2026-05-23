Man critically injured in Henrico shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex Friday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at the Lakefield Mews Apartments and Townhomes in the Montrose area around 9 p.m. According to Crime Insider sources, the man was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance with injuries considered life-threatening.



Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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