Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Henrico sophomore denied bond again

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man accused of driving under the influence and killing a J.R. Tucker High School sophomore in a hit-and-run crash was denied bond for the second time Thursday.

A Henrico County Circuit Court judge denied John Bruehl's bond request Thursday morning. A district court judge had also denied him bond last week.

Bruehl is charged with hit‑and‑run and driving under the influence in connection with the early morning May 23 crash on West Broad Street that left 16-year-old Joshua Driver dead. Court documents say Bruehl was found passed out in his pickup truck at a Sheetz in the West End shortly after the crash.

Last week, his defense attorney argued for a "reasonable" bond, citing Bruehl's lifelong ties to Richmond and strong family support and saying he's not a flight risk nor a danger to the community. The judge agreed with the defense that Bruehl's criminal history doesn't suggest he's violent, but said the defendant is a danger to the community.

Bruehl is due in court again on Aug. 17.

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