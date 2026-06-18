Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Henrico sophomore denied bond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of driving under the influence and causing a hit-and-run crash that killed a J.R. Tucker High School sophomore appeared in court on Thursday.

Judge Giles Russell Stone denied John Bruehl a bond in Henrico General District Court.

Bruehl is charged with hit‑and‑run and driving under the influence in connection with the early morning May 23 crash on West Broad Street that left 16-year-old Joshua Driver dead. Court documents say Bruehl was found passed out in his pickup truck at a Sheetz in the West End shortly after the crash.

His defense attorney Ben Shute argued for a "reasonable" bond, citing Bruehl's lifelong ties to Richmond and strong family support and saying he's not a flight risk nor a danger to the community.

Henrico Asst. Commonwealth's Attorney Alexandra Maher cited the facts of the case that we've previously reported, including that detectives now have surveillance video of the actual crash. She said Bruehl has been charged with failing to appear, has a DUI conviction, a pending DUI charge in Hanover and trespassing convictions.

The judge agreed with the defense that Bruehl's criminal history doesn't suggest he's violent, but said the defendant is a danger to the community.

At the request of the defense, the judge ordered Bruehl to undergo a mental health evaluation within 30 days. Shute told the court that Bruehl "has a history of mental health concerns" and he doesn't believe he's getting the help he needs in jail.

Bruehl is due in court again on Aug. 17.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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