Henrico I-64 exit ramp shut down after dump truck overturns, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An off-ramp from Interstate 64 westbound is closed after a dump truck overturned Monday morning, according to Henrico police.

The off-ramp at Exit 183B towards West Broad Street is expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

Photos from police show the dump truck overturned and dirt covering a portion of the ramp.

No serious injuries were reported, according to police.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. Click here to track current conditions.

The Virginia State Police is handling the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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