HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A year ago, George Ratliff was preparing to spend Thanksgiving with his only son. This year, he's placing a wooden cross along the road where his son's life was cut short.

George and Stormy Ermatinger recently traveled from Danville to Henrico County to remember 36-year-old Austin Chance Ratliff, who died after being struck by a vehicle along Brook Road in November 2025.

The driver never stopped.

"I don't think the holidays will ever really be the same," Ermatinger said.

For George, it was his first visit to the location where his son was struck.

"It's emotional, but it had to be done," he said.

Man dies days after hit-and-run crash in Henrico

A Thanksgiving that changed everything

Austin was struck around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2025, near the intersection of Brook Road and Bridgeport Avenue. He died from his injuries four days later, on Thanksgiving Day.

When CBS 6 spoke with George shortly after his son's death, he said Austin had planned to spend Thanksgiving with him before visiting his girlfriend near Danville.

Instead, the family was left wondering how someone could hit Austin and drive away.

"There's no words for that. I mean, even if you hit a dog in the road, you're supposed to stop," George said at the time.

Police reported in December 2025 that they had identified a vehicle of interest and taken it into evidence. No arrests had been made at that time.

A year later, George is still struggling with the loss of his only son.

"Yeah, he's my best friend, and it'll never be the same. Never," he said.

Ermatinger remembers Austin for his creativity and talent.

"He was an artist. He was very talented. He could pick up any medium and just do something with it," she said.

A memorial and a message

As George hammered a wooden cross into the ground along Brook Road, the family hoped it would serve as more than a memorial.

They also wanted to send a message to the person responsible for Austin's death.

"Hopefully the person that did it sees it, because we haven't forgotten about them," Ermatinger said. "If they've tried to forget about Champ, it doesn't matter. We haven't forgotten, and we won't forget."

For George and Stormy, the cross is a reminder of Austin's life and the answers they're still waiting for.

And as another holiday season arrives, the pain of losing him hasn't faded.

Ermatinger has one question for the driver who never stopped.

"I just want to know how you sleep at night, cause I know we don't sleep too well."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

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