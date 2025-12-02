Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies days after hit-and-run crash in Henrico, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Dec. 2, 2025
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man died days after being injured in a hit-and-run crash in Henrico County, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23, near the intersection of Brook Road and Bridgeport Avenue. The man was found in the northbound lanes of the road with "obvious signs of trauma."

The man was taken to an area hospital, but died from his injuries on Thursday, Nov. 27.

Police identified the victim as Austin Chance Ratliff, 36, of Dry Fork, Virginia, which is just outside of Danville.

Preliminary investigation shows Ratliff was trying to cross the road when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene. Police have identified a vehicle of interest and taken it into evidence. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call 804-501-5000 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Austin Ratliff to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

