Henrico schools facilities director retires amid HVAC problems

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A longtime facilities leader with Henrico County Public Schools has retired amid a restructuring of the department responsible for maintaining school buildings and as CBS 6 continues investigating HVAC problems across the division.

Susan Moore retired Oct. 8. Her salary at the time of her retirement was $174,282, according to HCPS Chief of Communications Eileen Cox.

Moore's LinkedIn profile indicates she served as the division's director of facilities for nine years. When CBS 6 asked HCPS how long she had held the position, Cox said that information was part of a personnel record.

Her retirement comes about a month after HCPS's brand new Chief of Operations Greg Dunaway laid out plans to restructure the Office of Facilities, including creating separate leadership positions overseeing facilities operations and capital projects.

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The timing is notable because the day before Dunaway presented that restructuring to the School Board on Sept. 10, CBS 6 questioned him about whether he had confidence in the facilities department's leadership.

Dunaway questioned about confidence in facilities leadership

During an early September interview about HVAC challenges facing Henrico schools, CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit asked Dunaway directly about his confidence in facilities leadership.

"Does that mean you have confidence in the leadership of the facilities department?" Hipolit asked.

"I have confidence in our facilities operation as a whole, to include all the team members that work there and their dedication towards making sure that we're creating safe spaces for our students," Dunaway responded.

"Including the director?" Hipolit followed up.

"With the entire facilities operation," Dunaway said.

Dunaway did not directly answer whether he had confidence specifically in Moore.

The next day, Dunaway presented the School Board with a planned change to the organizational structure of the Office of Facilities.

HCPS has now clarified to CBS 6 that Moore was expected to transition to the newly created Director of Capital Outlay & Planning position once a new Director of Facilities Operations & Maintenance was hired.

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That distinction is important: the September announcement did not mean Moore immediately moved into the new position.

HCPS did not specify in its response to CBS 6 whether that transition occurred before Moore retired Oct. 8.

HCPS recruiting for both director positions

With Moore's retirement, HCPS says recruitment is underway for both a Director of Capital Outlay & Planning and a Director of Facilities Operations & Maintenance.

The division is also recruiting for an Operations Liaison and multiple Tradesman II - Regulated HVAC Technician positions, according to HCPS Chief of Communications Eileen Cox.

The job postings come as CBS 6 continues to investigate air conditioning problems across Henrico schools.

Previous CBS 6 reporting documented classroom temperatures reaching the high 80s and even the low 90s, as well as noisy spot coolers brought into schools as a temporary measure.

"It's hot. It's hot. It's just hot. We're trying to learn, but we can't learn,” one Varina High School student told CBS 6 during its previous reporting.

Asked whether it was fair to make staff work in hot conditions, a Highland Springs High School teacher responded, "No, it is not."

Emails show concerns over HVAC repairs

CBS 6's investigation has also uncovered emails through public records requests showing what principals, teachers and county leaders were saying about HVAC problems across the division.

On Aug. 25, Deputy County Manager Brandon Hinton emailed Moore and other school leaders asking where HCPS stood with facilities experiencing cooling issues as temperatures were rising.

Hinton wrote that he had spoken briefly with Moore and that she did not appear to have significant concerns.

Two days later, Godwin High School's principal emailed Moore describing frustration over HVAC repairs.

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Emails reveal Henrico principals sounding alarm over HVAC problems: 'What a mess'

The principal wrote that she was "at a loss" and had been for many years about how she could ensure needed HVAC repairs were completed.

In another email, the principal said she had emailed Moore multiple times about work orders and had not heard back.

The emails show a contrast in what was being communicated at the time: Hinton wrote that Moore did not appear to have significant concerns, while two days later a principal described years of difficulty getting needed HVAC repairs completed.

CBS 6 seeks comment from Moore

Hipolit reached out to Moore in early September regarding the facilities issues. Moore referred her to the HCPS communications team.

CBS 6 reached out to Moore again following her retirement and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.