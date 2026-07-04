Henrico cancels Fourth of July celebration at Crump Park amid extreme heat and storm threat

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County has canceled its scheduled Independence Day celebration at Crump Park Saturday evening, citing extreme heat and the increasing potential for evening storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the entire viewing area, with damaging wind gusts possible. The county said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution for the safety of guests, performers, vendors, staff and others."

The cancellation comes one day after Henrico Police responded to teenagers fighting at Friday night's free Fourth of July celebration at Dorey Park.

During the event, known as A Henrico Fourth — Red, White & Lights,

Officers working "A Henrico Fourth — Red, White & Lights" saw several fights involving teens breaking out around 8:45 p.m., according to a Henrico Police spokesperson.

During the altercation, a gun was recovered from a boy, who was taken into custody and charged on petitions of underage possession of a firearm. While no injuries were reported, the event ended early.

Officers urged parents to accompany their children to family-friendly events.

"Everyone plays a role in keeping our parks safe and enjoyable," a spokesperson for the department wrote.

WATCH: Dogwood Dell fireworks display 2016

WATCH: Dogwood Dell fireworks display 2016

The Crump Park cancellation also follows Richmond's decision earlier this week to cancel its annual Dogwood Dell fireworks show, citing a potential 110-degree heat index forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

City officials said proceeding with the Dogwood Dell event "would present unacceptable health and safety risks for attendees, performers, volunteers, staff, and first responders."

Alice Ceabrook, a Richmond mother who attended last year's show, said she had been looking forward to this year's event, which was set to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary.

"I was going to come with my drink, my cooler, my shade, my baby was going to be alright, he was going to have his lunch box and we were going to be good," Ceabrook said.

While she understands the decision, Ceabrook said she believes residents should be trusted to handle the heat on their own.

"Am I surprised? A little bit. It's always hot July Fourth and it always kind of rains a little bit. No matter what the weather is we should still have the fireworks and whoever wants to come and be hot, let them come and be hot," Ceabrook said.

WATCH: Richmond reacts to Dogwood Dell fireworks cancellation

Richmond reacts to Dogwood Dell fireworks cancellation

VCU Pediatric Emergency Physician Danielle Mercurio-Porter said Richmond made the right call.

"If we put everybody outdoors in the sunlight, are we really encouraging the most responsible behaviors to prevent illness? The answer would be no," Mercurio-Porter said.

Mercurio-Porter said heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can occur at temperatures at or above 104 degrees, are a concern for large crowds even when not in direct sunlight — particularly for young children and the elderly.

"Our metabolisms are going to be working at the max. Our blood pressure are going to be changing and these are the things that lead to your body sensing 'something is going on here, something is different,'" Mercurio-Porter said. "You might feel the sense of light-headedness and dizziness easier than you normally would or faster than you normally would and that means you're nearing the diagnosis of heat exhaustion."