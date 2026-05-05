Commonwealth Midwifery opens at Henrico Doctors' Hospital on National Day of the Midwife

RICHMOND, Va. — Commonwealth Midwifery launched at Henrico Doctors' Hospital on what hospital officials called a perfectly timed coincidence — National Day of the Midwife.

"I don't think we could have planned it any better," said Ryan Jensen, chief executive officer of Henrico Doctors' Hospital, noting the timing of the ribbon cutting ceremony. "Our mission at HCA is clear. Above all else, we're committed to care and improvement of human life."

Commonwealth Midwifery offers what certified nurse midwife Melissa Yeager calls "high touch, low intervention care" that takes a holistic approach to women's health.

Yeager, who holds credentials as both a certified nurse midwife and women's health nurse practitioner, emphasized the practice's commitment to inclusive care.

"We all want to serve our communities and to make sure that our communities are reflected in us, feel safe coming to us, knowing that they will get holistic care that touches on every aspect of their lives," Yeager said.

The midwifery team will collaborate with physicians and hospital specialists to ensure continuity of care, particularly for patients whose needs change during pregnancy or treatment.

Jhenyfeir Cubero, a certified nurse midwife at the practice, said the opening represents more than expanding services.

"This is what happens when a community and the systems around it say we believe in this kind of care," Cubero said. "It's not just a clinic, but a commitment to care that is informed, inclusive, and rooted in trust."

Jensen said the hospital supports more than 4,000 births annually — about one in four in the Richmond area — backed by a Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit and multidisciplinary teams. The hospital was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the area's best hospitals for maternity care.

Commonwealth Midwifery is located at 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 330, on the Henrico Doctors' Hospital campus. The practice will work with Commonwealth OB/GYN Specialists and OB/GYN Associates to provide coordinated care, particularly for patients with low-risk pregnancies who want to build long-term relationships with their care team.

The midwives provide evidence-based care following the same professional guidelines as other providers, but with an emphasis on listening, trust and shared decision-making, Cubero said.

"We want to see those babies through their lives, so we want to run into them at the grocery store, the park, and then welcome them back for their first teenage visits," she said.

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